Numbers show 5% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has 4,205 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to new state and county numbers.

State health officials announced Saturday that 212 people have died from the disease.

New metrics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services also shared insight into the fatality percentage of the disease in each Wisconsin county. The statewide fatality percentage is 5%, according to DHS.

According to the Dane County COVID-19 Dashboard, 359 people have tested positive for the disease and 17 people have died in Dane County.

Nearly 44,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

