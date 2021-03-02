Number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 tops 500K

MADISON, Wis. — More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have fully completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,466,654 doses have been administered throughout Wisconsin as of Tuesday afternoon, with 505,123 people receiving both doses of the shot. DHS officials said 1,895,025 doses have been allocated, 1,474,205 have been ordered and 207,100 are in transit.

The positive percentage of new tests has continued on a downward trend, with the seven-day average percent positive by test dropping to 2.1%.

Health officials recorded 324 new cases of the virus, which is roughly the same as Monday’s count. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 575, the lowest in months.

With case counts declining and vaccination rates climbing, Dane County announced it will loosen restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and schools.

🧵We just released Forward Dane: Updating Metrics in Light of Vaccination Progress. This tool includes a new set of measures that emphasize vaccine dissemination and epidemiology. We will use these new measures as a guide for future decisions about public health orders. pic.twitter.com/hbsiVpbH0C — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) March 2, 2021

The state has reached an all-time total of 564,592 confirmed cases, and fewer than 7,300 cases remain active.

Wisconsin reported 28 new deaths, a surge when considering no new deaths were confirmed the past two days. As of Tuesday, the statewide death toll is at 6,440.

An additional 64 people were hospitalized, which more than doubles Monday’s hospitalization count. Out of the state’s 10,744 hospital beds, 23% are available for new patients.

