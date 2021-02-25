Number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 tops 400K

MADISON, Wis. — Over 400,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,281,901 doses have been administered throughout the state, including 37,287 in the past day. Health officials said 411,717 people have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday afternoon, which is more than 7% of Wisconsin’s population.

The seven-day average percent positive dropped to 2.4%, the lowest percentage in nearly a year. The positivity rate has remained below 3% for more than a week.

Wisconsin reported 840 new cases of the virus Thursday, which is noticeably higher than the seven-day rolling average of 632. The state has reached an all-time total of 562,151 confirmed cases, and 1.5% of cases remain active.

DHS officials said 52 more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,394. An additional 61 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s 10,788 hospital beds, 19% are available for new patients.

