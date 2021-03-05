Number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpasses all-time total of positive cases

MADISON, Wis. — There are now more people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series than those who have tested positive for the virus.

The state Department of Health Services said 572,501 people have received both doses of the shot as of Friday, which is thousands above the 566,158 positive cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Solid catch by @TheBranLee: As of today, the number of Wisconsin’s fully vaccinated (572,501) outnumbers the all time total positive cases (566,158)#News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/9ZB7WMQld1 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 5, 2021

The latest milestone comes the same day as Gov. Tony Evers announced 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose. DHS officials said 1,631,270 doses have been administered, including 47,715 in the past day.

The seven-day average percent positive by test remained at 2.3% Friday, a percentage which has not exceeded 3% in more than two weeks.

Health officials reported 350 new cases of the virus, which is roughly half the size of Thursday’s case count. The seven-day rolling average has fallen below 500, with Friday’s average at 478.

Despite an overall drop, cases of the more contagious UK variant nearly tripled in Wisconsin. As of Friday, 19 people have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.

Seven more people have died of coronavirus complications, which puts the statewide death toll at 6,477. Health officials said 57 more people have also been hospitalized within the past day.

