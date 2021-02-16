Number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 approaches 250K

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 250,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said 996,591 doses have been administered throughout the state, including 15,076 in the past day. A total of 249,933 have fully completed the vaccine series.

DHS officials said 1,410,300 doses have been allocated, 1,058,725 have been ordered and 157,225 are in transit.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has remained at 3.1%. The overall trend for the percent positive has been one of gradual decline.

Health officials recorded 624 new cases of the virus, which is higher than Monday’s count but still below the seven-day rolling average of 754. The state’s lifetime total has reached 556,332 confirmed cases, and 10,312, or 1.9% of cases are active.

At least 6,204 have died of coronavirus complications, with 38 new deaths confirmed Tuesday. An additional 82 have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. DHS officials said 21% of the state’s 10,803 hospital beds are available for new patients.

