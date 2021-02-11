Number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19 approaches 200K

MADISON, Wis. — More than 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Wisconsinites in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 860,389 doses have been administered, including 34,745 since Wednesday afternoon. Health officials said 196,991 people have fully completed the vaccine series, including more than 29,000 residents in Dane County.

According to DHS data, 11% of people in Wisconsin who are authorized to receive the vaccine have gotten the first dose. There is no authorized vaccine for children under the age of 16, a group which makes up roughly 20% of the state’s population.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has continued to gradually decline, with Thursday’s percentage dropping to 3.6%.

Health officials confirmed 1,239 new cases of the virus, an increase of more than 400 cases compared to Wednesday’s count. The seven-day rolling average has remained below 1,000, with Thursday’s average at 879. The state has reached a lifetime total of 553,110 confirmed cases, and 12,647, or 2.3% of cases are active.

At least 6,140 in Wisconsin have died of coronavirus complications, with 11 new deaths recorded Thursday. An additional 52 people were also hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday. With 10,832 hospital beds across the state, 20% are available for new patients.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.