Number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 416 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — In a press conference Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that there have been 416 positive COVID-19 tests, along with 7,050 negative tests.

61 of those positive tests are in Dane County, while Milwaukee has 204 positive tests, including three deaths.

There have been 5 deaths total across Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a “Safer at Home” order Tuesday. He said the details of the order will be announced then.

“Issuing a safer at home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do. It isn’t something I wanted to do and it’s not something I take lightly. We are all in this together and we need to stop the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve to ensure that our doctors and nurses and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work,” Evers said.

