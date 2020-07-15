Number of new COVID-19 cases stays above 800 as 5.9% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of more people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from state and county health officials.

With 13,104 tested in the past 24 hours, 849 of those results came back positive.* The positive percentage of new tests has gone down slightly from 6.6% to 5.9%.

The amount of testing has remained about the same compared to Tuesday, though the number of new cases has decreased. Wednesday’s case count is still substantial, as there have been over 9,600 new cases since July 1.

To date, Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 38,957 confirmed cases.

Total number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin as of July 1.

Total number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin as of Wednesday.



The state Department of Health Services said 7,972, or 21% of cases remain active, while 31 new hospitalizations have been confirmed. One more person has died, bringing the state’s death toll to 828.

Out of the state’s 11,392 hospital beds, 21% remain available, and there are still 978 ventilators for patient use.

As a result of the pandemic, the Green Bay Packers announced that training camp practices, Family Night and all preseason home games will not have fans this season.

The Dane County Fair will also be going virtual this week as an alternative for local youth to showcase their projects.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.