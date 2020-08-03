Number of new COVID-19 cases sees noticeable drop alongside reduced testing

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dropped by hundreds Monday, according to the latest data from state and county health officials.

As of Monday afternoon, 471* people tested positive for the virus. The case count is considerably less when compared to Sunday, which had 869 new cases.

Out of the 7,173 tested in the past day, 5.6% of those results came back positive. That number has dropped by four percentage points since Sunday, and the amount of testing has also declined.

To date, a total of 55,434 cases have been confirmed throughout Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said 9,866 cases are still positive, which is about 18% of people who have tested positive.

Three more have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 957. DHS said 15 more people have been hospitalized, but over 2,500 hospital beds still remain.

Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate is now in effect. On Monday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he wants the senate to strike the mask requirement down.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.