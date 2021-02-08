Number of new COVID-19 cases falls below 600 in Wisconsin; 2.5% of cases remain active

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since August, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 543 new cases Monday, a drop from Sunday’s case count and the state’s smallest amount since the 266 cases recorded Aug. 31. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued on a downward decline, with Monday’s average at 1,029.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 550,369 confirmed cases, and nearly 14,000, or 2.5% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 767,020 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 165,370 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has slightly dropped to 4.2%. DHS announced Monday that state health officials will no longer include data for the seven-day percent positive by person.

Officials said the percentage has become a less useful metric compared to the percent positive by test, as many Wisconsinites have been tested for the virus multiple times. More information on the change is available here.

At least 6,055 have died of coronavirus complications, with one new death confirmed Monday. Another 34 were also hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,776 hospital beds, 23% are available for new patients.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.