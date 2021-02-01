Number of new COVID-19 cases falls below 1K in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.5%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 750 new cases of the virus. With the exception of Dec. 26, Monday’s case count has been the lowest amount in a single day since Sept. 8. The state has reached an all-time total of 543,165 confirmed cases, and more than 18,000, or 3.4% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 551,963 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin, and 101,551 people have received both doses of the vaccine series. The news comes one day after Wisconsin surpassed the 100,000 mark.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has slightly dropped to 19.5%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day saw a minor increase to 5.4%.

One new death was confirmed Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,897. An additional 39 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s 10,756 hospital beds, 23% are available for new patients.

