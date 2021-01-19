Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin approaches 250K

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The number of doses administered has hit 248,185 as of Tuesday afternoon. To date, 779,800 vaccine doses have been allocated. Of that amount, 57,000 doses were specifically allocated to skilled nursing facilities, along with 140,000 for assisted living facilities.

Starting next week, people in the state who are 65 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has once again declined, with Tuesday’s percentage at 23.9%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also went down slightly to 7.4%.

State and county health officials recorded 1,564* new cases of the virus. The rolling average of new cases per day has fallen to 1,895, the first time it has dropped below 2,000 since Dec. 30. The state has reached an all-time total of 524,755* confirmed cases. Roughly 25,000, or 4.7% of those remain active.

At least 5,602* have died of coronavirus complications, with 43 new deaths confirmed Tuesday. The nationwide death toll has topped 400,000.

An additional 114 were hospitalized, which more than doubles Monday’s hospitalization count. With 10,952 hospital beds across the state, 19% of beds are available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.