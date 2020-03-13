Number of cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin up to 19

This image is a CG representation of a COVID-19 under electron microscope. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials are warning parents to prepare contingency plans for school closures as the number of coronavirus infections in the state continues to rise.

The state Department of Health Services said the number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon stood at 19, up from eight on Thursday. Officials said the number of cases went up because of national spread of the virus, and it was expected that numbers would rise.

We have increase in case counts to tell you about, and new guidance. Get the latest on our #COVID19 webpage: https://t.co/WjO1GXxfoe pic.twitter.com/oX8P0Psu4T — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 13, 2020

There are new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dane, Milwaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties, DHS said Friday.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said parents should start planning for child care if schools close.

She stressed that parents should avoid placing children with their grandparents since the elderly are especially susceptible to the virus.

The Madison Metropolitan School District said it plans to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday to announce the district’s plans in response to coronavirus. News 3 Now will livestream the conference on Channel3000.com and Facebook.

One person who had COVID-19 in Wisconsin has since recovered. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of victims recover.

