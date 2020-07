MMSD news conference on new superintendent

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District will be hosting a virtual news conference with Board President Gloria Reyes at 1 p.m. Friday.

On Friday morning, the district announced that Dr. Carlton Jenkins, a UW-Madison graduate and former MMSD employee, will be the district’s new leader.

