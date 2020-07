Company donates 15,000 face masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has secured a nearly $150,000 in-kind commitment from the CEO of a face mask distributor called Boomer Naturals.

