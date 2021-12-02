Note referencing deadly Michigan school shooting found at Memorial HS; no safety risk to school community, MMSD says

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A note referencing the deadly school shooting in suburban Detroit was found at Memorial High School Thursday afternoon, but the Madison Metropolitan School District said there is “no reason to believe there is any security or safety risk.”

In an email to Memorial families, Principal Matt Hendrickson said the note was found on a bathroom floor. It referenced the shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week that left four students dead and a 15-year-old boy facing multiple charges.

Police and school officials investigated the incident but determined there is no risk to the school community.

The full message reads:

Dear Memorial Community, I am writing to let you know that this afternoon, administration was notified of a written note that was found on a bathroom floor referencing Oxford High School. We immediately began investigating and are currently coordinating our investigation with both the Central Office of School Safety and the Madison Police Department. We have no reason to believe there is any security or safety risk to our school community at this time. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of sharing information. We were able to respond immediately due to the information we received. As always, we continue our work to provide a safe and secure environment for our students and staff. Please encourage your student to always share any concerning information with you or any adult at school. We appreciate your continued support.

RELATED: Student arrested for bringing gun to LaFollette High School

The incident happened on the same day that an 18-year-old student brought a loaded gun to LaFollette High School. That student was arrested and no one was injured.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.