Not seeds, but masks show up from China for unsuspecting Rock County couple

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – A Rock County couple said they recently received a package of face masks with Chinese lettering they did not order. This comes after the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection recently warned consumers about packets of seeds showing up unannounced.

“It said there was a package coming in,” said the couple, who asked to stay anonymous. “I had no packages I knew that were coming.”

The couple says they had recently seen reports of seeds, which officials believe could be tied with invasive species, showing up unwanted. Knowing this, they packed the masks into a sealed bag.

“Right away, immediately when I discovered it had Chinese markings on it, something could be wrong with the masks,” they said. “It could be contaminated or something, because we did not order them.”

Wisconsin DATCP says more instances have happened with consumers getting masks, jewelry and other small items. They’re instructing anyone who gets something unexpected to call their consumer protection hotline at 800-422-7128 and file a complaint.

In the meantime, those with the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin are offering a potential explanation as to why this might be happening.

“What happens is that there are usually foreign companies that will write awesome reviews about themselves,” said Wisconsin BBB President and CEO Jim Temmer in an interview with WDJT. “They’ll send you their products and they’ll claim that you wrote that review so you get something you didn’t order but they get a good review.”

DATCP says anyone recieving seeds or other items should also report it on their online hotline, linked here.

The Rock County couple says they’re being extra cautious.

“We’ve got to be careful,” they said. “Masks are important, but not something that might be tainted, you know?”

