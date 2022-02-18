‘Not really heard:’ Town of Sun Prairie residents voice concerns over proposed Amazon facility in bordering village

by Tahleel Mohieldin

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Residents of the Town of Sun Prairie shared concerns that their opinions weren’t being heard after a proposal to bring an Amazon Warehouse to the area received support from Village of Cottage Grove officials.

On Wednesday, the Village of Cottage Grove’s plan commission unanimously approved a precise implementation plan for the 65 thousand sq. ft. facility after roughly three hours of public debate.

Among those speaking out is Town resident Jeff Christy who lives about 600 feet from the proposed site. Christy believes he and his neighbors aren’t being treated fairly.

“They’ll listen to us talk in the Zoom meetings but they just keep pushing it through,” he said. “I feel we’re being listened to but not really heard.”

He wants Village leaders to slow down and consider how this impacts residents outside of their jurisdiction.

“Are we gonna see damage to our homes from all the vibrations, from the construction of this giant building and from all the tractor trailers rolling in?” Christy said.

The proposed site near the intersection of County Highways N and TT is in Village Cottage Grove but it’s directly on the border with the Town of Sun Prairie which has the only residential neighbors in the area.

Town Chairperson Lyle Updike said because the site is outside town limits there’s little he can do about the proposal.

Updike said he’s had no direct contact with the Village and has only been able to speak up at public meetings.

However he also said it’s standard practice, adding the Village isn’t required to consult the town, so instead he’s relying on their goodwill and Amazon’s.

“The question is what kind of a corporate citizen the developer is going to be on this mega project,” he said.

Updike is also calling on the Village to do more than the bare minimum that county regulations require, but to consider building a more sustainable facility.

Village Administrator Matt Giese said Village leaders will listen to public comment through each step of the development process.

He also said the proposal is following a standard approval process timeline and if everything continues to be approved construction could begin later this year.

