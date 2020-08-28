‘Not quite so peaceful but it wasn’t too bad’: Kenosha County sheriff downplays Tuesday night killings of demonstrators

KENOSHA, Wis. — During a news conference Thursday, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth expressed his thanks to the state, FBI and ATF for the support they’ve given to help protect the people of Kenosha during protests and unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized.

But he also appeared to downplay a night of chaos and violence there.

“I think the combined efforts of everyone sitting up here — everyone that’s trying to get a little sleep right now and everybody who’s out there at night time — has been paying dividends,” Beth said. “Last night was very peaceful. Tuesday night, not quite so peaceful, but it wasn’t too bad. Monday night was our big night. Hopefully we’re over that hump of what we have to face.”

During the Tuesday night protests, two people were killed, and a third person was injured allegedly by a teenage gunman. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was officially charged in the shooting Thursday.

Kenosha police Chief Daniel Miskinis called for unity in Kenosha and prioritizing safety, which he said extends to peaceful protesters.

“By no means do I or anybody up here think that 1,500 people intend violence,” Miskinis said. “Most of those people want change, they want accountability and those are things I think we all agree upon.”

Beth said he believes most of the destructive and violent acts that have taken place over the last three nights of protests in Kenosha is not from its citizens.

“I think the people that were here last night were Kenosha’s people,” Beth said. “We didn’t see streams of cars coming in from out of Kenosha County. A huge part of me thinks that a lot of our issues start when different people with different agendas come here to Kenosha.”

Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, where he was taken into custody Wednesday.

And as for the grievances of peaceful protesters, Miskinis says he’s listening.

“The voice of those people is not falling upon deaf ears; we are hearing what is being said,” he said.

To that end, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said the Kenosha is working to put together a number of committees to address systemic racism.

“We’re still in the thick of the many challenges, but there will be a coming together around a table in the coming days,” he said at the news conference. “I’ve had over 50 emails just recently by people who want to participate in that and move forward.”

