‘Not putting deadlines on anything:’ Packers GM Gutekunst awaits Aaron Rodgers’ decision

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst knows his offseason can’t get underway until one big decision is made — and it’s one that isn’t in his hands.

“Everything here centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst said Wednesday.

Acknowledging Aaron Rodgers’ yet-to-be-made decision on whether to return is going to inform everything else he does this offseason, Gutekunst says they have worked on a number of scenarios.

“It’s a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues, so it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we gotta make fit, so that’s the first one to go,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process, so there’s some timing things that obviously come into play, but again we’ve kind of got it mapped out.”

Despite that, Gutekunst says there are no hard deadlines for Rodgers to make his decision.

“We’re working together. We’re not putting deadlines on anything. Again, there are some timing things that come into play where we’ll have to make decisions down the road but Aaron’s well aware of that and like I said the communication’s been very good,” Gutekunst said.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that he had not come to a decision on his future yet, but reiterated he knows the organization — and some teammates, like star wide receiver Davante Adams — need an answer soon.

Adams is a free agent, and Gutekunst said Wednesday the Packers are still hoping to work out a long-term deal with Adams instead of applying the franchise tag — which would keep him in Green Bay for another year, but at a high price when the organization is already facing a salary cap crunch.

“We kind of like to exhaust all options before we get to that point, but it is a tool that’s available to us,” Gutekunst said.

