2 people charged in east side shooting enter not guilty pleas

MADISON, Wis. — Not guilty pleas have been entered for the two people who were arrested last week in connection to a shooting on Madison’s east side.

Court records show Alfa Umar was charged with four counts, including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, while 18-year-old Mariana Sanchez was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

The shooting happened Aug. 21 at the intersection of Oak Street and Commercial Avenue.

Police said two men were hurt, with one suffering life-threatening injuries. Officials said the shooting was targeted.

A $5,000 cash bond was set for Sanchez, and a $75,000 cash bond was set for Umar.

Both are expected to be in court next month.

