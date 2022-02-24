Not guilty plea entered on behalf of former Madison restaurateur in domestic violence case

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Thursday on behalf of a former Madison restaurateur facing dozens of domestic violence-related charges, online court records show.

Patrick Sweeney, 45, waived his preliminary hearing and stood silent as the court entered his not guilty plea. Judge Nicholas McNamara set bond at $10,000 cash for each of Sweeney’s four open cases and ordered GPS and alcohol monitoring if he is released. Sweeney is also prohibited from contacting the victim.

RELATED: One person, 93 bail jumping charges: When Dane County cracks down on stalking, domestic abuse

Last month, Sweeney was charged with 66 additional counts related to stalking, intimidation and bail jumping for allegedly breaking no-contact orders with a woman and her children in previous domestic violence cases.

Sweeney stepped down as the owner of popular downtown bar Lucille last year after being charged with stalking and disorderly conduct. He previously co-owned other Madison restaurants including Merchant.

A pre-trial hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 29.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.