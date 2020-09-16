Not guilty plea entered in case of teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old Madison girl
MADISON, Wis. — One of three teens charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl has entered a plea Wednesday.
Court records show 19-year-old Perion Carreon didn’t speak as the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide.
Carreon, 17-year-old Jerry Ward and Andre Brown are facing charges in the death of Anisa Scott, who was shot while in the front seat of a car on Madison’s east side on Aug. 11.
A status conference is scheduled in Carreon’s case at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.