Not guilty plea entered in case of teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old Madison girl

MADISON, Wis. — One of three teens charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl has entered a plea Wednesday.

Court records show 19-year-old Perion Carreon didn’t speak as the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide.

Carreon, 17-year-old Jerry Ward and Andre Brown are facing charges in the death of Anisa Scott, who was shot while in the front seat of a car on Madison’s east side on Aug. 11.

A status conference is scheduled in Carreon’s case at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28.