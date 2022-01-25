Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in the death of Wisconsin Public Media Gene Purcell appeared in court Tuesday.

The court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Shawnicia Youmas, 31, who is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Youmas, who is being held in the Dane County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and her case was bound over for trial. Her attorney requested a bail modification, which the judge denied. Youmas’ bail remains at $3,000

A criminal complaint alleges that on July 27, Youmas was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard when she allegedly hit Purcell, who was on a motorcycle.

Purcell died of his injuries at a hospital on July 31.

