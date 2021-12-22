Not guilty plea entered for teen charged with hitting police squad car with metal rod

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a teen accused of hitting a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod earlier this month.

Eva Phillips-Fondow faces six charges including disorderly conduct and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer.

A criminal complaint alleges that the 17 year old threw a candle at a squad car on December 6 before hitting the car with a footlong metal rod at least five or six times. She allegedly threw the rod at an officer after he exited the car and pointed a gun at her.

Phillips-Fondow’s bail was continued, and the trial will move forward.

