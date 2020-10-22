Not guilty plea entered for teen charged in Anisa Scott killing

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Thursday morning on behalf of one of the teens charged in the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

During a Thursday hearing, 16-year-old Andre Brown stood mute as a not guilty plea was entered by the court on his behalf.

Brown is charged with two counts, including first-degree intentional homicide party to a crime in Scott’s death.

Perion Carreon is also charged in Scott’s death. He is expected to appear in court next week.

