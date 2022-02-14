Not guilty plea entered for former Rock Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with child sexual assault

by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea in court Monday on behalf of a former Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Gary Huber, 34, faces a total of 10 felony charges tied to allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple children between 2010 and 2016 before he was hired as a Rock County deputy in 2016. The sheriff’s office previously said it learned of the allegations on July 1, 2021, and tried to meet with Huber, who instead resigned.

According to online court records, Huber stood mute during his arraignment, prompting the court to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Huber’s case is expected to go to trial, but upcoming court dates had not yet been set as of early Monday afternoon.

