Northwoods League, including Madison Mallards, opening day postponed indefinitely

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Northwoods League announced Thursday that due to COVID-19 concerns, the May 26 opening date for teams has been postponed indefinitely league-wide.

The announcement includes the Madison Mallards, which were scheduled to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks on opening day.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE MAY 7 https://t.co/iB0dvksyyn — Northwoods League (@NWLbaseball) May 7, 2020

The League said it’s is continuing to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

They said that fan, player, and personnel safety remains their primary focus.

The Northwoods League, which is comprised of 22 teams, was expected to start its 27th season later in May.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments