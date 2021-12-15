Northside Intermediate in Milton to move to virtual learning starting Thursday

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MILTON, Wis. – Northside Intermediate will move to virtual learning on Thursday, the Milton School District announced.

The move comes after a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff which have resulted in absences.

In a message to parents, district staff said 21 students and two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

95 students are also quarantining due to in-school exposure. Another 23 students are quarantining due to exposure outside of school.

In total, officials said 27% of Northside’s student body were out Wednesday.

“This temporary shift to virtual allows the District to balance the need to provide students and staff with a safe, learning environment with our responsibility to provide students with a consistent and quality education,” Milton officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The district expects Northside will return to in-person learning after winter break on January 3.

Officials said students will be sent home with iPads Wednesday, to support virtual instruction. Parents whose children still need an iPad should contact their child’s teacher or Northside’s front office.

Northside is the only Milton school that will be moving to virtual learning at this time.

