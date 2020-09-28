Northern Lights May Be Visible Over Wisconsin Tonight

Aaron White by Aaron White

Wisconsin — You may be able to see the Northern Lights tonight! The further north you are, the better view you may have. Now the best way to view them is to get away from city lights, and look to the north and northeast, and you may be able to see a faint glow of the aurora. With clearer skies expected early during the night, that will be your best time to see them. Clouds will return to the area closer to dawn on Tuesday.

