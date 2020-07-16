Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin environmental officials say a manure spill from an Oconto County farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay.

The Department of Natural Resources says manure ran off a field at the Betley Farms near Pulaski during a rainstorm on July 9 and July 10. The manure ran off into the Little Suamico River and has caused a fish kill as it moves downstream toward the bay.

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said Thursday that the manure is thinning out as it travels and oxygen levels in the river are improving.

