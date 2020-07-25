Northbound lanes of U.S Highway 151 reopened following shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating shots fired incident in the roadway of 4100 block of East Washington Avenue Friday evening.

According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the roadway after receiving reports of shots being fired at 6:19 p.m.

Police initial investigation revealed that occupants of a black four door sedan and a white SUV were observed shooting at each other. Both vehicles left the area prior to officers arriving on the scene, the report said.

No injuries were reported, but one of the involved vehicles may have been struck, police said.

Law enforcement officials said several shell casings and glass were located in the roadway.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Area Crimes Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

