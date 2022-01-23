Northbound lanes reopen on Highway 151 after Saturday night crash

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes are back open northbound on Highway 151 on Madison’s east side after a crash Saturday night.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at Mendota Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The closure was cleared up by 9 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

The City of Madison asked drivers to take it slow and be careful Saturday night as snow begins to fall.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.