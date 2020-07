North side homeowner finds bullet hole near bedroom window, police say

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — A homeowner called Madison police after finding a bullet hole near his bedroom window Friday.

The victim lives in the 1300 block of Forester Drive in Madison.

The victim remembers hearing a loud bang on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Officers are investigating.

