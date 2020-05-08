Carryout so they can carry on
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Madison: 608-829-0093, Sun-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
DeForest: 608-842-2601, Tues-Thurs 11am-7pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm
Verona: 608-497-0256, Sun 11am-8pm, Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
BBQ Family Pack Options
Each pack feeds 4-6
All packs include 1 pint of your favorite sauce!
The Madison: $50
Memphis Pulled Pork
Texas Style Brisket
Cole Slaw
Mac n Cheese
Buns
The DeForest: $60
Tennessee Spare Ribs
Memphis Pulled Pork
Smokehouse Beans
Mac n Cheese
Cornbread
The Verona: $70
Texas Style Brisket
Memphis Pulled Pork
Kansas City Back Ribs
Smokehouse Beans
Mac n Cheese
Cornbread