North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Madison: 608-829-0093, Sun-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
DeForest: 608-842-2601, Tues-Thurs 11am-7pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm
Verona: 608-497-0256, Sun 11am-8pm, Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

BBQ Family Pack Options
Each pack feeds 4-6
All packs include 1 pint of your favorite sauce!

The Madison: $50
Memphis Pulled Pork
Texas Style Brisket
Cole Slaw
Mac n Cheese
Buns

The DeForest: $60
Tennessee Spare Ribs
Memphis Pulled Pork
Smokehouse Beans
Mac n Cheese
Cornbread

The Verona: $70
Texas Style Brisket
Memphis Pulled Pork
Kansas City Back Ribs
Smokehouse Beans
Mac n Cheese
Cornbread

 

Rwtogo Sponsors Only 1280x720

Comments

comments