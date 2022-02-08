Norman “Norm” Verl Schultz

by Obituaries

Norman (Norm) Verl Schultz, age 81, of Westfield, formerly of Eagle, passed away on February 2, 2022.

Norm was born on March 1, 1940 in Antigo, WI, son of Harlan and Nedra (Thompson) Schultz.

After high school he served his county in the US Airforce until he came home to help his family after his dads passing. He met and married Marjory Kienast, on July 10, 1965.

Norm was a man of many talents, hands in any trade that was needed. He loved going golfing, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. But most of all he loved telling his “Grandpa/Norm” jokes.

Norm is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Dave) Bignell; two granddaughters, Cassy (Gregg Jensen) Bignell, Nikki (Matt) Baumann; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Bignell, Tate Jensen, Lilyanna Jensen, Haiden Morgensen and Jocelyn Baumann; three brothers, Marshall, Lyman (Maelene) and Darrell (Helen); three sisters, Diane (Tony) Steiner, Linda Williams and Daun (Gordy) Zimdars; five brothers-in-law, Harvey, Ronald (Kathy), William, Bruce (Monica) and Anthony Kienast; four sisters-in-law, Linde, Shirley and Ruth Schultz and Kathy Kienast; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjory; in-laws, Walter and Lucille Kienast; five brothers, Harlan, Myron, Marvin, Jerry and Dale Schultz; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Schultz, Judith and Betty Kienast; and granddaughter, Bridget.

A Celebration of Life for both Norm and Marge will be held at the Oxford VFW Post 6003 on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.