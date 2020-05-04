Norman M. Mickelson

Lone Rock – Norman M. Mickelson age 78 of Lone Rock passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Richland Hospital.

He was born on June 20, 1941 in Dodgeville, WI the son of Herman Milo and Maxine Ann (Fleming) Mickelson. Norm was married on May 19, 1962 to the former Phyllis A. Miller. Norm started Mega Concrete Construction in 1997 and was still involved until his passing. He was a big sports fan and loved the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and spending time at the Mississippi River.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Mickelson; 2 daughters, Connie (John) Noble, LuAnn (Rick) Gallagher; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette Luther, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Maxine Mickelson; 2 brothers, James and Dean Mickelson; and a brother-in-law, Alan Luther.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.