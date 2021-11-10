Norman L. Frakes

by Obituaries

Norman Lewis Frakes, 78, passed away at home, Monday, November 8, 2021 surrounded by family and friends in recent days.

He was born in Milwaukee on July 15, 1943 to parents Sheldon and Evelyn (Walkush) Frakes and the family lived in St. Francis followed by a move to Wisconsin Rapids where Norm attended grade schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961.

Norm attended Stout State University, now UW-Stout and received BS and MS degrees in Industrial Education and in Vocational Education with honors. He met Rita Hansen at Stout and they married in Richland Center, WI on June 20, 1964. His first teaching position was as an instructor of machine shop and welding at the Marinette Vocational and Tech School; now NWTC Marinette; which was followed by a brief stint at Cedar Grove High School. The family lived in Sheboygan Falls and Norm’s work for the school district included teacher, business manager and District Administrator for nearly 25 years. A move to Mazomanie included work for the WI Heights School system also as District Administrator. After retiring in the field of education Norm worked for Applied Computer Technologies in Cary, NC and McNeil Environmental in Burnsville, MN.

Sons, Matt and Mike joined the family in 1967 and 1971. Norm and Rita celebrated their 57th anniversary in 2021. The family enjoyed camping and travel during the early years. Norm was most proud of and loved his sons who were so influenced by all he taught them which resulted with Matt in computer and technology work and Mike becoming a commercial pilot. Becoming a grandpa to Eli and Naomi was just the greatest experience and they remember riding with him in his sports cars and little red trucks.

Norm excelled in many interests including, restoring motorcycles, boats, trucks, cars—anything with wheels—and two single engine airplanes after he became a private pilot. His interest in woodworking include making 100s of items turned on the wood working lathe, many were gifts for family and friends, and furniture, cabinets and two grandfather’s clocks. If he could envision something he could make it, and if something needed to be repaired he could repair it.

Norm is survived by wife, Rita; son Matthew J. Frakes of Sheboygan; daughter-in-law, Irina and grandchildren Eli and Naomi Frakes of Sheboygan Falls; brothers-and sisters-in-law Roger and Sharon Carlson of Kiel and Richard and Patricia Hansen of Middleton; nieces and nephews, Dale and Vicki Carlson and daughter, Lea; D’Ann Carlson, and Terry and Courtney Hansen and son, Cruise.

Norm was predeceased by son, Michael J. Frakes of Sheboygan Falls on October 9, 2021; father and mother, Sheldon and Evelyn Frakes Dickinson Shand; sisters Audrey and Marilyn Frakes; step fathers Arthur Dickinson and Charles Shand; grandparents John and Clara Walkush Konkol; step grandpa, Peter Konkol; grandparents Walter and Maude Frakes and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Janice (Sheafor) Hansen.

Thanks go to Valerie Clary NP and staff at Prairie Clinic; SSM Hospital staff and SSM Health at Home Hospice Care including RN Heather and staff; Fresenius Kidney Care, Connie and staff of Madison and Baraboo; Dane County District One EMS who supported Norm in his medical health journey. Recent visits from family, school classmates, special neighbors, and great “guy” friends made for animated and spirited conversations.

A Celebration of Norm’s Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Grandma Mary’s Café, Hwy 14, Arena. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:30 am, a luncheon will follow.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.