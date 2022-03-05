Norma Maxine Rabehl

by Obituaries

Norma Maxine Rabehl, 94, of Excelsior, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Riverdale Healthcare. She was born on December 8, 1927, the daughter of Dewey and Blanche (McDaniel) Revels.

On March 9, 1947, Norma was united in marriage to Robert Rabehl, and to this union, 5 children were born. She worked at O’Brien Brothers, before going back to school at Southwest Tech and Norma graduated in their first LPN class. She went to work as an LPN in the Viroqua and Boscobel Hospitals and Pine Valley Healthcare where she retired after 18 years.

Norma was an active member of Five Points Lutheran Church, making quilts for World of Relief, and cooking for the Lutefisk Dinners. She loved country music and she and Bob would travel to different festivals.

Norma is survived by her son: Richard (Suzan) Rabehl of Richland Center, daughter: Helen Jones of Fennimore; sister-in-law: Eleanor Revels of Mount Horeb; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Blanche, stepfather Archie Ormson, husband Bob, daughters Karen Healy and Roberta Smith, infant daughter Mary Ellen, and great-granddaughter Cortney Laufenberg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Five Points Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the Five Points Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday at the Five Points Lutheran Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

