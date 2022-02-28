Norma L. Walker

by Obituaries

Norma L. Walker, 82, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Norma was born on March 12, 1939 in Watertown, daughter of the late A. LeRoy and Viola (Neipert) Haynes.

Norma worked for many years at Nasco and after retirement she enjoyed spending time at the Jefferson Senior Center as well as being its Tuesday morning receptionist. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 1879 and Resurrection Church in Fort Atkinson.

Norma was well known for making thousands of jars of jelly made as a fundraiser for Relay for Life and Rainbow Hospice. She also enjoyed reading in her freetime.

Norma is survived by her children, Brett Drew of Deerfield, Wendy Drew of Fort Atkinson and Mike (Sally) Drew of Jefferson and grandchildren, Dennis Drew, Joshua (Samantha) Drew and Nick Drew. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Walker; daughter, Kelly Drew and granddaughter, Kaye Drew.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Jefferson Senior Center or Rainbow Hospice.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

