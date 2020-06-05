Norma Jean Dibbert

MADISON–Norma J. Dibbert passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born on June 23, 1932, to Albert and Lucille (Olstad) Johnson in Stoughton.

Norma graduated from Deerfield High School and met the love of her life, Roland Dibbert at a dance. They were married on Oct. 24, 1953, at Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield. Norma referred to herself as “A Farm Girl.” She was a homemaker and also worked several years at Old’s Seed Company and Sunburst Preschool, to name a few. Norma always had a pot of coffee on and fresh baked homemade cookies ready for anyone who may stop by to visit. She enjoyed sitting in her lawn chair in the garage and visiting with anyone who would walk by. Norma loved her family and looked forward to gatherings so she could entertain. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed.

Norma is survived by her sons, Daniel (Beth) and Donald (Lori); grandchildren, Christina Turnbull, Jacob (Jenny), Margaret (Jason) Becquart, and Sarah (James) Hatchett; and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Madison Becquart, Johanna and Saela Hatchett, Jimmy and Audrey Turnbull, and Jackson, Peter and Evelyn Dibbert. She is also survived by many relatives, friends, special neighbors, her friend, Don Anderson; and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged.

The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be gifted in Norma’s name to Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee and American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

