Norma “Dutch” Orcutt

Norma “Dutch” Orcutt, age 95, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, WI. on Aug. 25, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Minnesota on June 2, 1925 to the late Earl and Eva (Hutchcroft) Garlow. Norma was united in marriage to husband Veryl V Orcutt; he preceded her in death on March 26, 2010

Dutch enjoyed gardening and caring for numerous furry friends throughout her life. She was a resident of Potosi Wisconsin for over 50 years. Where her and Veryl touched the hearts of all they encountered. Dutch’s charm and lively spirit will never be forgotten.

Dutch is survived by her niece, Shelley (Marco) DeMarie-Carani, Nephews Shane Ortell of Colorado, Tim Petersen of Tennessee and Ralph Peterson of California. A Great-aunt and friend to many.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters. Laura VanMarter and MaryLou (Ralph) Ortell

A private family service will be held with interment in the Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque Iowa in the spring of 2021.