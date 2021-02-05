Norma “Bunja” Riggins

Madison – Norma Gayle “Bunja” Riggins, age 85 passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on June 30, 1935 in Olla Louisiana, the daughter of John A. and Myrtle (Etheridge) Rial. Norma graduated from McGehee High School in McGehee, Arkansas. She then attended the University of Arkansas – Monticello. Norma was united in marriage to Howard Riggins in 1958 in McGehee, Arkansas. Throughout their years together, they lived in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Howard passed away in Texas in 1990.

Norma loved to travel, especially overseas. Her favorite destinations were Australia, Venice, Italy, and Hawaii. Norma also loved music, decorating, thrifting, talking with friends on the phone, and animals, especially cats. Norma was a happy, spirited person and was devoted to her friends and family.

She is survived by her son Allan Riggins of McGehee, Arkansas; daughter, Judy (James) Stiebing of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Josh, Lindsay, and Trent; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Lainey, Kaden, Lucca, and Kasen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brother, Sonny Rial.

No services will be held at this time.

