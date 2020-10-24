Nonprofit flying aerial banner that calls President Trump’s Waukesha rally a ‘superspreader’ event

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The national nonprofit Rural America 2020 is flying an aerial banner on Saturday to warn of President Trump’s rally at the Waukesha County Airport being a potential superspreader event.

The banner is being flown over Waukesha and the greater Milwaukee area. It reads “Warning: superspreader Trump in WI. Mask up.”

The nonprofit also posted a billboard warning outside of President Trump’s airport rally that reads “Trump Covid superspreader event.”

The banner is being flown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

