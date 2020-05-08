Carryout so they can carry on
Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano
Hours
608-661-9254
nonnosristoranteitaliano.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Prosciutto e Melone
cantaloupe wrapped with prosciutto, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Burrata Caprese
four tomato slices topped with creamy Burrata cheese, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction sauce
MAIN
Spaghetti Capesante e Gamberi
spaghetti pasta sauteed with olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, shrimp and scallops in a light spicy white wine tomato basil sauce
Pollo all Valdostana
pan fried chicken breast sauteed in a red wine cream sauce and baked in the oven with prosciutto and mozzarella, served over penne vodka
Vitello alla Parmigiana
baked breaded veal topped with marinara and mozzarella, served over risotto aglio olio with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes
Russel’s Salmon
fresh grilled salmon topped with a rum-mango sauce, served over mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
DESSERT
Cannoli
Tiramisu