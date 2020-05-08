Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff

Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano
Hours
608-661-9254
nonnosristoranteitaliano.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Prosciutto e Melone
cantaloupe wrapped with prosciutto, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Burrata Caprese
four tomato slices topped with creamy Burrata cheese, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction sauce

MAIN

Spaghetti Capesante e Gamberi
spaghetti pasta sauteed with olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, shrimp and scallops in a light spicy white wine tomato basil sauce

Pollo all Valdostana
pan fried chicken breast sauteed in a red wine cream sauce and baked in the oven with prosciutto and mozzarella, served over penne vodka

Vitello alla Parmigiana
baked breaded veal topped with marinara and mozzarella, served over risotto aglio olio with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes

Russel’s Salmon
fresh grilled salmon topped with a rum-mango sauce, served over mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

DESSERT

Cannoli

Tiramisu

 

Rwtogo Sponsors Only 1280x720

Comments

comments