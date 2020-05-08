Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Prosciutto e Melone

cantaloupe wrapped with prosciutto, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Burrata Caprese

four tomato slices topped with creamy Burrata cheese, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction sauce

MAIN

Spaghetti Capesante e Gamberi

spaghetti pasta sauteed with olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, shrimp and scallops in a light spicy white wine tomato basil sauce

Pollo all Valdostana

pan fried chicken breast sauteed in a red wine cream sauce and baked in the oven with prosciutto and mozzarella, served over penne vodka

Vitello alla Parmigiana

baked breaded veal topped with marinara and mozzarella, served over risotto aglio olio with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes

Russel’s Salmon

fresh grilled salmon topped with a rum-mango sauce, served over mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

DESSERT

Cannoli

Tiramisu