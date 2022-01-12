None injured, shed considered a total loss in Gillem Road fire

by Kyle Jones

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. – Nobody was injured after a shed fire in the Town of Fairfield Tuesday night.

Crews from Baraboo responded to reports of a fire at S2715A Gillem Road just after 10:15 p.m.

The shed was reportedly unoccupied and was being used for storage. The flames were contained to the shed and ultimately extinguished.

Officials said the shed and contents inside are considered a total loss.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The incident shut down a portion of Gillem Road for about four hours. Crews from nine agencies outside of Baraboo assisted in responding to the flames.

