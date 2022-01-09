None injured, home a total loss in Village of Cobb fire

by Kyle Jones

VILLAGE OF COBB, Wis. – A fire destroyed a house in the Village of Cobb early Sunday, officials said.

Crews responded to the blaze at a home on North Union Street just before 6 a.m.

Eight different agencies, including the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in controlling the fire.

Officials said the home is a total loss. One person and their dog were able to evacuate the building, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

