None injured after grease fire at Madison apartment

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Officials said nobody was injured after a grease fire at an apartment on Madison’s west side Friday.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 300 block of Island Drive just after 9 p.m.

A man had reportedly fried some food before going into another room to watch TV.

Officials said the man may have accidentally left the electric burner on, which ignited the frying oil that was still in the pan.

The man reportedly saw flames on the stovetop after a smoke detector went off. He was able to extinguish the flames with a wet towel before firefighters arrived.

Officials said the fire did not spread to any nearby walls or cabinets. Firefighters ventilated the remaining smoke and ensured the apartment was safe.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.