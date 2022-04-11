Two dogs killed in Rock County residential fire

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

CLINTON, Wis. — Two dogs were killed Monday morning in a residential fire in rural Rock County, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the 12000 block of East Minkey Road in the town of Bradford around 6:50 a.m. for a report of a house fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the house engulfed in flames.

Crews from numerous fire departments, including crews from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, eventually responded to the incident.

One occupant safely escaped the fire, but two dogs were ultimately killed by the blaze.

Officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no evidence of foul play, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Initial damage estimates will likely exceed $140,000.

The Clinton Fire Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the incident.

