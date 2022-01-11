None injured after dryer catches fire in Madison home

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – No one was hurt after a dryer caught fire at a Madison home.

Crews responded to the incident just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Pflaum Road.

Firefighters reportedly saw smoke coming from the front picture window of a home.

Two adults told firefighters that everyone was out of the house and that the smoke was coming from a clothes dryer in the basement.

One of the adults said that he had tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze inside the dryer. The fire was extinguished and the home was ventilated.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and nobody was displaced. Officials estimated the incident caused $5,000 worth of damage.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.